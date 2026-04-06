'Because they're animals': Donald Trump on why striking Iran infrastructure wouldn't be war crimes

<p>Donald Trump is a man of many words, literally. And some of them are conflicting words. From the early days of striking Iran's many 'targets' to now threatening everything in sight including civilian infrastructure, the US President has come a long way in just over a month. </p><p>And now, Trump has also delivered yet another gem in his war against Iran. Amid criticism from several quarters over his threats to wipe out Iran’s power plants and bridges in an expletive-riddled social media post, Trump has now said that striking Iranian infrastructure would not be a war crime because 'they are animals'. </p>.Final deadline? Donald Trump says Iran war could end 'very quickly' as Tuesday ultimatum looms.<p>But moments earlier, Trump had said that the United States has studied a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire in the Iran war, a move he called a "very significant step" in the conflict.</p><p>"It's a significant proposal, it's a significant step. It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," Trump said.</p><p>"They are negotiating now," he added. "We'll see what happens."</p><p>I'm not worried about concerns over targeting civilian infastructure, the US President added. </p><p>Trump said it appeared the latest team representing the Iranian government is "not as radicalized" as others who have been killed in airstrikes,. "We think they're actually smarter," he said.</p><p>Trump said if it were up to him, the United States would take control of Iran's oil, but he said the American people would probably not understand such a move.</p>