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'Because they're animals': Donald Trump on why striking Iran infrastructure wouldn't be war crimes

Moments earlier, Trump had said that the United States has studied a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire in the Iran war, a move he called a "very significant step" in the conflict.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 16:27 IST
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