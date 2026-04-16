'Been my honour to stop 9 wars across world': Donald Trump says Israel-Lebanon agreed to 10-day ​ceasefire

<p>US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Israeli and Lebanese leaders had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire beginning Thursday evening.</p><p>The Republican president said in the post on Truth Social that he held "excellent conversations" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.</p><p>"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," he wrote, adding that he has directed US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine to work with the two countries to achieve lasting peace.</p>.<p>Trump said he will be inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House for "meaningful talks" between the two countries. </p><p>And in true Trumpian fashion, the US President said this has been an honour for him to solve 9 wars, this being the 10th. So, now who's counting?!</p>