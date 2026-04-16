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'Been my honour to stop 9 wars across world': Donald Trump says Israel-Lebanon agreed to 10-day ​ceasefire

The Republican ⁠president said in the post on Truth Social that he held "excellent conversations" with ⁠Israeli ‌Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph ‌Aoun.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:25 IST
IsraelDonald TrumpCeasefireLebanon

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