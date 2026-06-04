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'Biden's war' is now 'Trump's war, Russia's top diplomat says of Rubio remarks on Ukraine: Report

Lavrov was cited as saying that the fighting in ⁠Ukraine would ‌have already been over if the ‌US had been genuinely seeking ⁠a peace deal.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineRussiaJoe BidenDonald Trump

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