'Biden's war' is now 'Trump's war, Russia's top diplomat says of Rubio remarks on Ukraine: Report

<p>Moscow: US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio's</a> remarks in support of Ukraine demonstrate that what Russia used to call "Biden's war" had now become "Trump's war," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, the RIA state news agency reported.</p><p>Lavrov was cited as saying that the fighting in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> would have already been over if the US had been genuinely seeking a peace deal. Rubio told a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday that there would be news "pretty soon" on $400 million that Congress had approved for Ukraine-related needs but which had been delayed at the Department of Defense.</p>.Rubio and Russia's Lavrov discuss war in Ukraine and Iran in phone call. <p>Rubio’s comments in support of Ukraine demonstrated that there are no fundamental differences between the U.S. and European approaches, Lavrov was quoted as saying.</p>