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Bill for 3-year pause on H-1B visas introduced in US Congress

Congressman Eli Crane from Arizona introduced the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, which was co-sponsored by seven other Republican lawmakers.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 06:20 IST
World newsUnited StatesH-1B visa

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