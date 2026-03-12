Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

US may have struck Iranian girls' school after using outdated targeting data: Reports

Video surfaced that experts say appears to show a US Tomahawk ​missile striking the area.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 20:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 19:37 IST
World newsUnited StatesIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us