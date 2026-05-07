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Brazil's Lula visits Trump in Washington seeking to avert new US trade tariffs

The meeting ‌between Lula and Trump brings together ​two of the world’s most prominent populist figures despite their sharp ideological differences.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:49 IST
World newsBrazilDonald Trump

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