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Britain's King Charles bids farewell to Trump as US state visit ends

The official reason ⁠for the royal trip was to mark the 250th anniversary of the US ‌winning its independence from British colonial rule.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:32 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpKing Charles

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