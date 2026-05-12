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California city mayor pleads guilty of being Chinese agent; quits post

Eileen Wang has resigned as Arcadia mayor and is expected to plead guilty in the federal court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:23 IST
World newsUnited StatesChinaCalifornia

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