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Can US blockade Iranian-linked ships anywhere in the world? Yes, but …

Since Congress has not declared war against Iran, no formal state of war exists between the United States and the Islamic Republic.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 04:13 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 04:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranStrait of Hormuz

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