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'Cannot support Iran war': Joseph Kent resigns as head of US National Counterterrorism Center

"⁠Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to ⁠pressure from ‌Israel and its powerful lobby," Kent said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 15:45 IST
World newsIranDonald Trump

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