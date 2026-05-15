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'Ceasefire with Iran a favour to Pakistan': Donald Trump

The US and Israel's war on Iran started on February 28, and attacks have been paused since April 8, when the warring sides agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 15:15 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 15:15 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranDonald TrumpCeasefireWest Asia

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