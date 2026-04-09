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Ceasefire with Iran under political compulsions: Former NSA John Bolton

However, Bolton added that there was not enough information on which to base such confident conclusions.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 23:04 IST
World newsUSIranWest AsiaNSAJohn Bolton

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