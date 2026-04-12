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'Civilisation will die' remarks brought Iran to bargaining table: Trump

Trump tried to justify his remarks, saying Iran has always been calling “death to America” every other day.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 16:59 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trumpwarcivilisation

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