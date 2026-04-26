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Correspondents' dinner firing: World leaders say political violence has no place in democracy

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has had frequent run-ins with Trump, described the shooting incident at the Washington Hilton hotel as a “disturbing event”.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 09:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesShootingDonald Trump

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