Cuba in the crosshairs as Trump floats ‘friendly takeover’

<p>US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of a “friendly takeover” of Cuba — a phrase as contradictory as it is revealing. Speaking as he departed the White House for Texas, he described a Cuban government in talks with the US, one with “no money, no anything”, and suggested Washington might step in to resolve matters. The statement came wrapped in the language of benevolence: Cuban exiles, he said, want to go home, and something “very positive” could emerge. What he left unsaid was far more consequential.</p><p>The backdrop to this rhetoric is a systematically engineered crisis. Following Trump’s return to power, his administration moved aggressively to tighten the economic noose around Havana. Early 2026 saw a fresh wave of tariffs and fuel restrictions escalating the pre-existing oil embargo. Though the US Supreme Court subsequently struck down these tariffs, the damage to Cuba’s battered economy was already compounding. Fuel shortages have triggered rolling blackouts lasting up to 20 hours a day. Food scarcity has worsened. The state, hollowed out by decades of US sanctions and its own structural failures, is struggling to perform even the most basic functions.</p>.Cuba has survived 66 years of US-led embargoes. Will Trump's blockade break it now?.<p>The most decisive blow, however, came from an unexpected direction: the severing of its lifeline from Caracas. For years, Venezuela under Nicolás Maduro supplied Cuba with tens of thousands of barrels of crude oil per day. It was a vital source of energy that kept hospitals lit, buses running, and the government’s export of medical professionals — a major source of foreign exchange — operational.</p><p>That arrangement has effectively collapsed. And Cuba paid a steep price for it: Havana acknowledged that 32 of its officers were killed during the US military operation that culminated in Maduro’s capture, describing their deaths as combat actions in fulfilment of official duties. With Maduro’s removal from power and Trump’s tight grip on Venezuelan oil exports, Cuba has lost its most critical patron.</p><p>Into this void, Trump has introduced the language of acquisition. The term “friendly takeover” is jarring precisely because it borrows from corporate vocabulary — it evokes a willing merger, not diplomacy, and certainly not sovereignty.</p><p>Secretary of State Marco Rubio, himself a Cuban-American with deep political ties to the exile community in Florida, is said to be engaged in direct discussions with Cuban representatives. The apparent American strategy is to engage selectively with Cuba’s elite, offering a “friendly” transition of power in exchange for political and economic capitulation — the dismantling of its socialist system and unrestricted US corporate access to the island. One concession reportedly being dangled is allowing fuel shipments directly to private Cuban businesses — bypassing the state and weakening it from within.</p><p>Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has stated that while Havana remains open to dialogue, it will not negotiate under duress. The Cuban government has framed Washington’s actions as imperialism and collective punishment — language that carries particular resonance across Latin America, where the memory of US interventionism remains vivid.</p><p>The current moment recalls, uncomfortably, episodes that have left a deep imprint on the Caribbean and Latin American political consciousness. The Platt Amendment of 1901 — appended to Cuba’s own constitution under US pressure — gave Washington the legal right to intervene in Cuban affairs at will, a provision that stayed in force until 1934 and turned the island’s early republican life into a form of supervised sovereignty. Trump’s “friendly takeover” language, whatever its intended meaning, lands in a region that knows that history well — and has learned to be wary of its repetition.</p><p>The stakes, in this context, are considerable. Cuba’s geopolitical significance has always exceeded its size: it has served as a testing ground for Cold War confrontation, a symbol of anti-imperial resistance, and, for Washington’s critics, proof of the limits of coercive foreign policy. Overt annexationist rhetoric — even framed as friendly — risks galvanising opposition across the hemisphere. It offers adversaries — including China and Russia, both of which maintain ties with Havana — confirmation of their longstanding argument about American intentions in the region. Already, more than forty US civil society organisations have warned that intensified pressure, especially on fuel, risks creating a humanitarian catastrophe on the island.</p><p>The incident in Cuban waters this year — in which Cuba killed four people aboard a Florida-registered speedboat that entered Cuban territory and, Havana says, opened fire on soldiers — underlines how volatile the current moment is. Cuba described the passengers as armed Cuban-Americans attempting to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism. Whatever the truth, the episode illustrates that the crisis between Washington and Havana has moved well beyond rhetoric.</p><p>History suggests that coercion rarely produces the tidy transitions it promises. Cuba has resisted American pressure for over six decades — through embargo, exile, and the slow strangulation of its economy. That cumulative weight, now compounded by the loss of its last major patron, has brought the island to a threshold it has never faced before. How close it stands to the edge of the capitulation Washington seeks, and what human costs a resistance would entail, remains, for now, unclear.</p><p>(Vishal R Choradiya is an assistant professor with the Department of Professional Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru.)</p>