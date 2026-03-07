<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Saturday that Cuba wants to make a deal and is negotiating with him and Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio</a>. </p>.<p>Speaking at the "Shield of the Americas" gathering of Latin American leaders in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/miami">Miami</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/florida">Florida</a>, Trump said Cuba was "at the end of the line." </p>.Trump raises prospect of 'friendly takeover' of Cuba.<p>"They want to negotiate, and they are negotiating with Marco (Rubio) and myself and some others, and I would think a deal would be made very easily with Cuba," he said.</p>