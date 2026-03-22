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Declare Pakistan atrocities against Bengali Hindus in 1971 as genocide: US lawmaker

Landsman, a Democrat Congressman from Ohio, moved the resolution in the US House of Representatives on Friday, and it has been referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 01:54 IST
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