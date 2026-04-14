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Delving into Islamabad talks: US proposed 20-year 'suspension' of Iranian nuclear activity, Tehran said 5

With details of 21-hour marathon talks slowly coming to the surface, people familiar with matter said that the US position was not a permanent ban on nuclear enrichment by Iran.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 06:02 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 06:02 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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