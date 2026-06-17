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Democrat Senators ask Trump not to extend sanction waiver on Russian oil

The sanctions waiver was later extended to other countries. The one-month exemption has been extended twice and expires on June 17.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 02:22 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 02:22 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpRussian

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