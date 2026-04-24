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Democrats slam Trump of amplifying 'racist trash' on social media

The remarks came after Trump on Thursday kicked off a row by reposting comments by American radio show host Michael Savage that contained derogatory references to India.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 05:45 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 05:45 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpDemocratsMiddle East

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