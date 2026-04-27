Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Designated survivor discussions took place prior to press dinner: White House

Speaking to reporters at a White ⁠House briefing on Monday, Leavitt said the topic had been discussed prior to the dinner.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 18:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 18:43 IST
World newsWhite House

Follow us on :

Follow Us