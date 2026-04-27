<p>Washington: US officials held discussions regarding a designated survivor and the line of succession prior to the White House Correspondents Dinner, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday after a suspected gunman attempted to attack President Donald Trump and administration officials at the event.</p><p>The shooting on Saturday rattled the press dinner, a prominent event on Washington’s social calendar, sending attendees scrambling under tables and prompting law enforcement to whisk senior officials out of the room. Trump, who was set to deliver remarks later in the evening, was rushed off the stage by security personnel after shots were fired.</p><p>The chaotic events at the black-tie gala, which fueled concerns about the security of top U.S. officials, many of whom were gathered in the hotel's expansive ballroom, have raised questions about whether a designated survivor had been identified.</p>.Suspect in Washington dinner shooting charged with attempting to assassinate Trump.<p>Speaking to reporters at a White House briefing on Monday, Leavitt said the topic had been discussed prior to the dinner.</p><p>"Those conversations ahead of the WHCA dinner did take place, but there were several members of the cabinet in the line of succession who did not attend for various personal reasons. So designating one survivor was not necessary as we have several members who were not there already," Leavitt said.</p><p>The term designated survivor refers to a member of the president's cabinet specifically identified to skip a major event, such as the State of the Union, and stay at an undisclosed location to ensure continuity of the government if a catastrophe kills the president and other high-ranking officials.</p><p>Alongside Trump, Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth - all of whom are in the line of succession in that order - were present at the dinner.</p>