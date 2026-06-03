'Did call him crazy': Donald Trump says was 'perturbed' over Netanyahu 'constantly fighting' with Lebanon

<p>US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "crazy" during a phone exchange over his stance of "constantly fighting" with Lebanon in an interview broadcast.</p><p>Speaking on the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast with Miranda Devine, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Trump</a> recalled his 15-minute phone call with Netanyahu on Monday and acknowledged having a heated exchange over fighting in Lebanon while the US was trying to negotiate an end to hostilities with Iran.</p><p>During the interview, Trump was asked whether he had called the longtime Israeli leader "effing crazy" and accused him of ingratitude, paraphrasing a report by Axios.</p><p>"I did," Trump told the podcast.</p>.Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agree to halt fighting; Netanyahu casts doubts on ceasefire claims.<p>Amid Israel's military escalation and threatened strikes on Beirut, Trump said, "At some point ... Bibi, we gotta stop this," as the attacks raised concerns in Washington over ongoing peace negotiations with Iran.</p><p>"I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you know," he clarified.</p><p>Trump went on to reassure the public that his geopolitical alliance and personal relationship with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Netanyahu</a> remain intact.</p><p>"We've worked very well together. I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him. I'm a wartime president, he's a wartime prime minister ...," he said on the podcast.</p><p>According to the Axios report, which cited an unidentified US official, Trump told Netanyahu during a call on Monday: "You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."</p>.<p>Iran has said it will not agree to a deal with the United States to end the war that Trump and Netanyahu launched in late February unless a ceasefire also covers Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March in pursuit of the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia that fired across the border in support of Tehran.</p><p>Hostilities have continued despite a US-mediated agreement announced on Monday that led Israel to step back from attacking the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut and prompted the Iran-backed group to halt cross-border strikes.</p><p>Israeli drone strikes killed at least six people in southern Lebanon and targeted a car just south of Beirut on Wednesday, Lebanese security sources said, while Israel said it intercepted a hostile aircraft believed to have been launched by Hezbollah.</p><p>Trump bristled when asked whether Netanyahu had "tricked" him into attacking Iran, saying his critics were "the enemy."</p><p>Trump has used expletives about Israel in the past, including publicly stating last year that Israel and Iran "don't know what the fuck they are doing."</p><p><em><strong>(With Reuters inputs)</strong></em></p>