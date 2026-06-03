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'Did call him crazy': Donald Trump says was 'perturbed' over Netanyahu 'constantly fighting' with Lebanon

Trump went on to reassure the public that his geopolitical alliance and personal relationship with Netanyahu remain intact.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:55 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpWest AsiaLebanonwarConflict

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