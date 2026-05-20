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'We may have to hit them harder or maybe not': Trump warns Iran

"We will ⁠not let ‌Iran have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple," said Trump.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:53 IST
World newsUSIranAir ForceDonald TrumpNavy

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