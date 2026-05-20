'We may have to hit them harder or maybe not': Trump warns Iran

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Wednesday said that the US may have to attack Iran even harder but will wait and see if a deal is reached. </p><p>"We'll see what happens," Trump said during a commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy. "We hit them very hard. We may have to hit them even harder - but maybe not."</p>.'US will not tolerate a rogue state': Trump on Cuba harboring hostile foreign military.<p>He further asked a question to Iran that whether the US goes back to finish the job or will they sign a document.</p><p>"We will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple," Trump told the cadets.</p><p>"Everything's gone. Their navy's gone. Their air force is gone. Just about everything. The only question is, do we go and finish it up? Are they going to be signing a document? Let's see what happens," Trump added.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>