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Donald Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents

As ⁠part of the ‌agreement, Bolton agreed to pay a $2.25 million fine. Bolton must make half ‌that payment within five days of sentencing and the ⁠full payment within 90 days of sentencing.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:57 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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