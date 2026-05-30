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Donald Trump considers dropping concerts in US capital after artists drop out

On Friday, ⁠Bret Michaels, frontman of the rock group Poison, was the fifth ⁠musician ‌to withdraw from the 'Freedom 250' concerts
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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