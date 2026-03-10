<p>Doral: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday told reporters he had a "very good call" with Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> about Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.</p><p>"There's tremendous hatred between President Putin and (Ukraine's) President Zelenskyy. They can't seem to get it together, but I think it was a positive call on that subject," Trump said.</p>.Putin says the energy crisis has arrived, Russia ready to work with Europe.<p>Trump added that Putin "wants to be helpful" with the Iran conflict.</p><p>"I said, 'You could be more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over with. That will be more helpful,'" Trump told reporters in a press conference at his Florida golf club.</p><p>A foreign policy aide for Putin said on Monday that Putin proposed an idea for a "quick political and diplomatic end to the Iranian conflict."</p><p>Trump recently has expressed dismay about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which started more than four years ago.</p>