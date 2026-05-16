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Donald Trump makes a high-risk move to win over Xi Jinping

Trump had pressured Taiwan to spend more on its own defense. Now he is using the very arms his administration had pushed the island to buy as leverage with China, the US’ main adversary.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpChinese President Xi Jinping

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