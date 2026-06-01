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Donald Trump says Iran really wants to make a deal with the US

'Iran really ⁠wants to ‌make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. ‌and those that are with us,' Trump posted ⁠on Truth Social an hour after midnight.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:10 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

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