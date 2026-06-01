Donald Trump says Iran really wants to make a deal with the US

<p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday said that Iran really wants to make a deal with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US</a>. He claimed that the deal would be a good one for Washington and its allies.</p><p>His post comes only hours after the US military said it struck Iranian military sites at the weekend and Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a US base in response, the latest in a series of exchanges amid negotiations to end the three-month-old war.</p><p>"Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us," Trump posted on Truth Social an hour after midnight.</p>.Crude oil futures rebounds 3% to Rs 8,536/barrel on renewed US-Iran tensions.<p>However, Trump also said it was tougher for him to negotiate with Iran with all the political commentary surrounding the conflict.</p>.Tiffany Trump visits Jaisalmer's Sonar Fort, explores city.<p>"... it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever," the president wrote on Truth Social.</p><p>"Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!" Trump had said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>