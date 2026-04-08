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Donald Trump says US will work closely with Iran, discuss sanctions amid ceasefire

The US President also said that any ‌country supplying ‌military weapons to Iran would ‌immediately face ‌a 50% tariff on any goods exported to the US.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 12:59 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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