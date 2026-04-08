Donald Trump says US will work closely with Iran, discuss sanctions amid ceasefire

<p>The United States will work closely with Iran, which has undergone "regime change," and will be talking about tariff and sanctions relief with Tehran, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after declaring a two-week ceasefire.</p><p>"We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," Trump said in a social media post.</p>.World leaders welcome US-Iran ceasefire: Here’s how countries reacted .<p>He also said that any country supplying military weapons to Iran would <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/trump-announces-50-tariffs-on-nations-supplying-iran-with-weapons-3960717">immediately face a 50% tariff on any goods</a> exported to the US.</p><p>Trump said there would be no enrichment of uranium and said many of the 15 points in the US plan proposed to Iran have been agreed to.</p>