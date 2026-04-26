<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> was evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after gunshots were heard at the venue. </p><p>First Lady Melania Trump along with other top leaders were evacuated. </p><p>Following the incident, the White House shared a clip of a man who charged a security checkpoint at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-house">White House</a> Correspondents' Association annual dinner.</p>.Trump safe after gunshots heard at White House correspondent’s dinner; shooter in custody .<p>Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump also shared the first images of the suspected shooter. The man in custody is said to be from California, and was carrying guns and knives and was believed to be acting alone, the mayor of Washington said. </p>.<p>Addressing a press conference right after the incident, Trump said "I guess" when asked whether he was the intended target. </p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/26/us/politics/correspondents-dinner-shooting-suspect-california-man.html">report </a>by <em>The New York Times</em>, the man is yet to be publicly identified, however two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter have identified him as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance. </p><p>The man exchanged gunfire with authorities before being caught by the Secret Service, and stopped him reaching the ballroom, where Trump and other top leaders were gathered. </p><p>The authorities added that the suspect was believed to be staying in a hotel as a guest. </p><p>During the briefing, Trump said, "The man has been captured. He's a very sick person."</p><p><em>(With Reuters Inputs)</em></p>