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Donald Trump shares first pictures of shooter after White House dinner incident

The man in custody is said to be from California, and was carrying guns and knives and was believed to be acting alone, the mayor of Washington said.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 04:54 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump</p></div>

Credit: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

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Published 26 April 2026, 04:54 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpWhite House

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