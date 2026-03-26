<p>A report by <em>The Wall Street Journal</em> said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>has recently told close associates that he wants to avoid a prolonged conflict with Iran and is aiming to bring the war to an end within the next few weeks.</p><p><br>The report, citing sources familiar to the matter said, Trump has privately conveyed to advisors that he believes the conflict is nearing its final phase and has urged them to adhere to the four-to-six-week timeline he has outlined publicly. The timeline could conclude before the mid-May summit he has planned with Xi Jinping.</p><p><br>Speaking at the NRCC Annual Fundraising Dinner, Trump claimed he had already resolved eight conflicts and expressed confidence about achieving the same in Iran.</p><p><br>"We settled eight wars. We are winning another one. Nobody has seen anything like what we are doing in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East</a> with Iran. They are negotiating, by the way. They want to make a deal so badly, but they are afraid to say it because they figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us. There has never been a head of a country who wanted that job less than being the head of Iran," he said.</p>.Trump to visit China on May 14-15, host Xi Jinping in Washington later this year.<p>Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump remains firm in his stance, warning that Iran should not misjudge Washington’s intentions in West Asia. She added that while the US president prefers a peaceful resolution, he is prepared to act if necessary.</p><p>"President Trump's preference is always peace. However, following his powerful threat on Saturday evening, it was made clear that Iran wanted to talk. As the President announced on Monday, the US has been engaged over the last three days in productive conversations, leading the President to temporarily instruct the Department of War to postpone planned strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure," she said.</p><p><br>Earlier, Iran rejected a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict, stating that any ceasefire would occur only on its own terms and timeline.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>