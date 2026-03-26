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Donald Trump tells advisors he wants Iran conflict to end in coming weeks: Report

Donald Trump claimed he had already resolved eight conflicts and expressed confidence about achieving the same in Iran.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 07:24 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 07:24 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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