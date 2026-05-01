<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Friday said he would be increasing tariffs on cars and trucks from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/european-union">European Union</a> to 25%, saying the EU had not complied with its trade deal.</p>.<p>"Based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States," he wrote in a social media post.</p>.<p>"It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in USA Plants, there will be NO TARIFF," Trump added.</p>