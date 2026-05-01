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Donald Trump threatens 25% tariffs on European Union cars, trucks over trade dispute

Donald Trump said he will raise tariffs on European Union cars and trucks to 25% next week, citing non-compliance with a trade deal.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 16:53 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpEuropean Union

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