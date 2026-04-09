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Donald Trump threatens Iran with 'bigger and better' action if it fails to comply with deal

Iran had earlier said it ⁠would be 'unreasonable' to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal ‌with the United States after ‌Israel pounded Lebanon
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:22 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 05:22 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest Asia

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