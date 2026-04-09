<p>United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has said its military ships and aircraft will remain around Iran and threatened that the US will start "shooting" again unless Tehran fully complies with the deal reached with Washington.</p><p>"All US Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry ... will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.</p><p>"If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the 'Shootin’ Starts,' bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," the President said.</p>.Trump announces 50% tariffs on nations supplying Iran with weapons.<p>Iran had said earlier on Wednesday that it would be "unreasonable" to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the United States after Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people.</p><p>The two sides appeared to be far apart on Iran's nuclear programme, with Trump saying Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium, and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Qalibaf saying it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire.</p><p>"It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," Trump added in his late Wednesday's Truth Social post.</p>.'Stop bombing and attack for two weeks': US President Donald Trump announces ceasefire in Iran .<p>"In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!" Trump wrote.</p><p>Iran has agreed to reopen the vital waterway during the two-week truce, but said it would maintain "dominion" over it.</p><p>The Strait of Hormuz is a key chokepoint through which one-fifth of the world's oil passes in peacetime.</p><p>In a Farsi-language release of demands circulated by Iranian state media, the Islamic republic also insisted that the United States accept its uranium enrichment programme.</p><p>That was not included in Iran's demands released via the UN, and Trump has said the matter of enrichment would be "taken care of" in any deal.</p>