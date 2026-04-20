Donald Trump to consider advice from Pakistan's Munir on US blockade of Iranian ports: Report

<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has told Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir that he would consider the latter's advice on America's blockade of Iran's ports being a hurdle to peace talks with Iran when the two spoke by phone, a Pakistani security source said on Monday.</p><p>Even as a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US is set to expire on Wednesday, America took custody of a vessel trying to get past the American blockade.</p>.'Unreasonable and unrealistic demands': Iran rejects second round of peace talks, accuses US of violating ceasefire .<p>Trump said a US Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman 'stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom' and that US Marines had custody of the vessel, named Touska, and were "seeing what's on board!"</p><p>The US representatives are reportedly set to reach Islamabad for Iran negotiations on Monday while Tehran has yet to announce whether it will send a delegation to Pakistan.</p><p>Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed informed source as saying there were no plans for a second round of negotiations due to the US' "excessive and irrational" demands as well as its changing stances.</p> <p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>