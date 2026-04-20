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Donald Trump to consider advice from Pakistan's Munir on US blockade of Iranian ports: Report

The US representatives are reportedly set to reach Islamabad for Iran negotiations on Monday while Tehran has yet to ⁠announce whether ‌it will send a delegation to Pakistan.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:08 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trumpasim munir

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