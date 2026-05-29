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Donald Trump to decide imminently on Iran deal, says Hormuz Strait must open

There was no provision ⁠to destroy nuclear materials in the sides' Memorandum of Understanding, the agency said, though there was agreement to release $12 billion from Iran's frozen assets.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 16:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpStrait of Hormuz

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