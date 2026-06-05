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Donald Trump's 'crazy' rebuke undercuts Netanyahu at a critical moment

Israeli officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the call was among the most ⁠heated the premier has had with Trump.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 11:10 IST
World newsUSBenjamin NetanyahuDonald Trump

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