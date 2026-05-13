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Donald Trump's shrinking ambitions on China

Though US tariffs on China are higher overall when the tariffs from Trump's first term are added in, other countries have faced punitive levies that were nearly as high, and higher for some products.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:09 IST
World newsUSChinaDonald Trump

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