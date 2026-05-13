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'Don't need China's help with Iran, will win either peacefully or otherwise': Donald Trump downplays Beijing's role

Iran has meanwhile strengthened its hold over the Strait of Hormuz by entering energy transport arrangements with Iraq and Pakistan
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 11:45 IST
World newsChinaDonald TrumpChinese President Xi Jinping

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