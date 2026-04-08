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‘Draft’ tag in Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif’s X post sparks row, people question if the message was scripted

The controversy intensified after users examined the post’s edit history, where a version timestamped about a minute earlier allegedly included the line: 'Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X.'
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Image showing Shehbaz Sharif's X post.

Image showing Shehbaz Sharif's X post.

Credit: Reuters photo, X/@rishibagree

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Published 08 April 2026, 06:35 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranDonald TrumpShehbaz SharifMiddle East

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