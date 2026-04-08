PAKISTAN NOT A "MEDIATOR" BUT JUST A FORWARDING AGENT.
"Dalal" angle resurfaces as doubts over Pak's role are reiterated after a X-post by Pak PM Sharif to Donald Trump appears to have been written by someone else. It's doubtful that Pak PM would coin a text with the line… pic.twitter.com/jJhw8W0okY
This isn't some grand conspiracy — it's just embarrassing incompetence. The edit history proves they copy-pasted an entire draft without basic proofreading. Governments worldwide make mistakes, but when your PM's official statement on war, deadlines, it raises serious questions… pic.twitter.com/VPXPVy7XBM