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'Eliminate digital tax ‌on American tech giants or face 100% tariffs on French wine': Trump

France has applied a 3 per cent levy since 2019 on revenue from digital services ​earned in France by companies with ​revenues of more than €25 ​million there and €750 million worldwide.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 08:47 IST
World newsUSFranceEmmanuel MacronDonald Trumpwinetariffs

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