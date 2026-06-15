'Eliminate digital tax ‌on American tech giants or face 100% tariffs on French wine': Trump

<p>Unless Paris eliminates its digital tax on American tech giants, US will 'have no choice' but to apply 100 per cent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tariffs">tariffs</a> on French wine, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Monday.</p><p>Trump claimed that he delivered the warning directly to French President Emmanuel Macron, demanding he remove the 3 per cent tax on US tech giants or face duties in the American market.</p><p>In an interview to the <em>New York Post</em>, Trump said, "I asked him not to charge American companies, and if they do, I have no choice but to charge a 100% tariff on all champagnes and all wines coming out of France."</p>.'Deal with Iran complete': Trump announces opening of Strait of Hormuz, ends naval blockade.<p>“All (Macron) has to do is get rid of the sales tax, and he wouldn’t have that kind of pressure.”</p><p>Alcohol is among the EU's top exports to the US, worth about €9 billion ($10.46 billion) in 2024, according to Eurostat data, with certain products like Remy Martin cognac and champagne required to be produced in specific European regions.</p><p>France has applied a 3 per cent levy since 2019 on revenue from digital services earned in France by companies with revenues of more than €25 million there and €750 million worldwide.</p><p><em>($1 = 0.8607 euros)</em></p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>