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Elon Musk offers to pay TSA salaries amid budget battle, airport lineups

DHS, TSA and representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to requests ⁠for comment.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:23 IST
World newsElon MuskTSA

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