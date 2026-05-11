Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldus

Elon Musk, Tim Cook set to join Trump for Xi summit, White House says

The group of more than a dozen top executives is joining Trump for a visit that the US president hopes will unlock a series of business deals and purchase agreements with Beijing.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 15:53 IST
World newsElon MuskUSChinaXi JinpingDonald TrumpTim CookWhite House

Follow us on :

Follow Us