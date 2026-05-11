Elon Musk, Tim Cook set to join Trump for Xi summit, White House says

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-house">White House</a> is inviting Tesla Inc.’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a>, Apple Inc.’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tim-cook">Tim Cook</a> and Boeing Co.’s Kelly Ortberg and executives from other large companies to accompany President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on his trip to China this week, according to an official. </p><p>Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon, Blackstone Inc.’s Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink, Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Dina Powell McCormick are also on the list of those expected to join Trump’s delegation for his summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, a White House official said. </p><p>The group of more than a dozen top executives is joining Trump for a visit that the US president hopes will unlock a series of business deals and purchase agreements with Beijing. </p>