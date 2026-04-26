<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> was evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after gunshots were heard at the venue.</p><p>The man in custody is said to be from California, and was carrying guns and knives and was believed to be acting alone, the mayor of Washington said.</p><p><strong>Here's what we know about the shooter so far:</strong></p><p>The suspect has been identified by the media as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California. </p><p>Following the incident, the White House shared a clip of a man who charged a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner.</p><p>Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump also shared the first images of the suspected shooter.</p>.Donald Trump shares first pictures of shooter after White House dinner incident.<p>As per reports, a LinkedIn profile named "Cole Allen" has surfaced after the incident. </p><p>In his profile, Allen claimed to be an engineer with a passion for game development, based in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, as reported by AFP. </p><p>"Mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree, independent game developer by experience, teacher by birth," his profile read.</p><p>According to a report by <em>The New York Times</em>, Allen graduated from California Institute of technology in 2017. </p><p>In one of the pictures posted on his account, he can be seen wearing a graduation gown and cap, saying he was "done" with his computer science master's degree from California State University Dominguez Hills.</p><p>He also posted about an indie game he developed called 'Bohrdom', described as a "skill-based, non-violent" fighting game "derived from a chemistry model that is itself loosely based on reality."</p><p>In a post dated December 2024, a test prep company named C2 Education had named Allen as "teacher of the month". </p>.<p>NBC news reported that Allen attended the Pacific Lutheran High School in the LA suburbs and was a member of the volleyball team.</p><p>Additionally, <em>AFP</em> in the report mentioned that a former teammate described him as "borderline genius" and "super stable".</p><p>"Other people study hard. He didn't have to study. It would just come to him. He was really, really smart," the ex-teammate told <em>NBC.</em></p><p>Also, Los Angeles Times reported that Allen was registered to vote with no party preference. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>