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Engineer & teacher: What we know about White House dinner shooter

The man in custody is said to be from California, and was carrying guns and knives and was believed to be acting alone, the mayor of Washington said.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 10:24 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

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