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‘Entire country can be taken out in one night’: Trump warns Iran

Trump had earlier vowed to enforce a Tuesday night ⁠deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire deal or face broad attacks on power plants and ‌other critical infrastructure.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 19:01 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 19:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiawarMiddle East

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