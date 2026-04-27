'Every time your polls drop, you pull up same scheme': Iran mocks Trump in Lego-style video over shooting at White House dinner

<p>Adding to the list of diss track-styled Lego videos, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> shared a clip over the shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner on Sunday in an attempt to mock US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>. </p><p>The now viral video features an AI-generated, Lego-style, and satirical lyrics about the security handling the incident and Trump's leadership. Furthermore, the wordings contained references of the attack being staged. </p><p>One of the main verses contained the lyrics, "Every time your polls drop, you pull up the same scheme," referring to Trump creating dramatic instances when his polls or popularity drops.</p>.'Give them the Oscars': Internet gushes over Iran's AI Lego videos mocking Trump, US military.<p>Another set of lyrics, "MAGA waking up, country going broke. You control the dinner, but you lost the same. You control the narrative, but you still a loser," referenced to his supporters starting to realise the flaws through his leadership. </p><p>A line that caught the spotlight was, "You control the video, but you don't control Iran," among other phrases such as "empty plates," a hurried exit, and a "staged scene" that was directed towards Trump controlling narratives to "dramatise" the shooting</p><p>With certain phrases, including "Snowflake ego so high, can't handle the smoke. Hire the mentalist, so you don't get roasted," the creators of the video captured movements through the night while dropping hints at the "convenient" timing. </p><p>A widely circulated clip gained traction in early April, showing the rescue of an American airman after his fighter jet was brought down over Iran.</p><p>The approximately two-minute animation drew significant attention and praise, proving the capacity of social media trends in storytelling.</p><p>On Sunday, officials and attendees gathered at the Washington Hilton, where a gunman made his way into the building, following which distant shots were heard. Videos showed security personnel evacuating Donald Trump, his wife and first lady Melania, and other top-ranking individuals. </p><p>The suspect barged in through a security checkpoint, and was detained by the Secret Service soon after. He is expected to be presented before the court on Monday, agencies reported. </p>