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'Every time your polls drop, you pull up same scheme': Iran mocks Trump in Lego-style video over shooting at White House dinner

The now viral video features an AI-generated, Lego-style, and satirical lyrics about the security handling the incident and Trump's leadership.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:03 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 06:03 IST
World newsIranDonald TrumpWhite HouseTrendingLego

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