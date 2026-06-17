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Explained | Has Trump achieved his goals in the war with Iran?

The US military says it has degraded Iran's conventional military ability to project power in the region or threaten US operations.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 08:09 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 08:09 IST
United StatesIranDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle EastExplainer

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