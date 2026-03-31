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Fact-check: Viral video shows FBI director Kash Patel dancing to Bollywood song? Here's the truth

The video dates back to at least 2021 and does not show US FBI director, Kash Patel
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:11 IST
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