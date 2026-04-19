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FBI chief Kash Patel losing his job due to drinking problem? He reacts to report with lawsuit

According to the report, officials have said Patel's drinking problem is a recurring concern and that he is "rightly paranoid" about losing his job.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 05:26 IST
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