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FBI claims to have foiled attack on White House during UFC event on Sunday

Tens of thousands had gathered at South Park near the White House to watch the event on giant screens.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:58 IST
US newsWhite HouseFBIUFC

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