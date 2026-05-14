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'Feel like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone': JD Vance as Trump visits China

US President Donald Trump is on an official visit to China and he will return on Saturday.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 23:32 IST
World newsUSChinaDonald Trump

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