'Feel like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone': JD Vance as Trump visits China

<p>Washington: Holding fort at the White House, Vice President J D Vance likened his experience to Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 film Home Alone.</p><p>The US Secret Service protocols do not allow the president and the vice president to travel abroad together to protect the line of succession.</p><p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-xi-jinping-set-for-beijing-talks-with-trade-truce-iran-war-at-stake-4002159">Donald Trump</a> is on an official visit to China and returns on Saturday.</p><p>"As you know, the president just landed in China a few hours ago. You may know that because of Secret Service protocols, I don't travel outside of the country with the president of the United States," Vance told reporters here on Wednesday.</p>.With Trump in China, Middle East war simmers without end in sight.<p>"So on days like today, I sometimes feel like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. I walk into the White House, and it's very quiet, and no one's there, and it takes me a second to realise exactly what's going on," the vice president said, drawing laughter from the roomful of reporters.</p><p>Vance, who heads the Anti-Fraud Taskforce, threatened to "turn off" federal funding for government health insurance programs in states that refuse to comply with the Trump administration's crackdown on suspected fraud.</p><p>Directed by Chris Columbus, Home Alone chronicles the adventures of an eight-year-old Kevin in defending his home from a pair of burglars, after being accidentally left behind by his family from a Christmas vacation abroad.</p>